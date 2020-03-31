The city of Decatur moved Monday to control spending and implement a hiring freeze, except for first responders and Street and Environmental Services, in anticipation of coronavirus-related business closings stifling revenue.
The measures would stay in effect through the coronavirus emergency and into the subsequent recovery.
However, Mayor Tab Bowling said the city will move forward with filling the fire chief and Decatur Youth Services director vacancies.
In a work session in which council members and all of the directors participated by conference call, the council agreed in principle with Bowling’s cutback plan. Council President Paige Bibbee and Councilman Charles Kirby were in the City Hall chambers and council members Kristi Hill, Billy Jackson and Chuck Ard called in to participate.
Kirby said it’s imperative that major cuts be made now to deal with what he anticipates will be an “economic apocalypse.” He said he drove around the city this past weekend.
“It’s an economic wasteland out there, and we need to make adjustments to our spending,” Kirby said. “We need to curtail our spending in most departments and freeze hiring.”
Bowling said the city continues to operate under the same modified employee work schedule that was implemented two weeks ago when the coronavirus state of emergency was declared. Full- and part-time employees continue to work while temporary employees were laid off.
Bowling sent an email to department directors last week outlining his proposed budget measure. The email said any new expenses to the general fund or the unassigned fund balance should be discussed with him. CFO John Andrzejewski said bigger expenses will be presented for City Council approval.
“We are in a season that we have never experienced before,” Bowling wrote in the email. “Don’t let what I am asking you to do make you unsettled."
Bowling said the only exceptions that will go forward are five capital expenses approved in February by the City Council, some of which are considered safety issues.
These expenses are flooring for the City Clerk’s office, air condition repair at City Hall, new roofs at the Decatur Public Library and Princess Theatre, a fork truck for the Street and Environmental Services garage and a dump truck for Parks and Recreation.
Bowling told the directors in the email that there should be no overtime without his approval.
“Comp time is a little different, but I still ask that you contact me,” Bowling wrote.
Bowling said after the meeting that he’s “working hard not to interrupt city services.” However, curbside debris pickup and recycling have been suspended.
“With 50% of our personnel working, we’re focusing on sanitation and the expected surge during the pandemic,” Bowling said, “Once we get through, we’ll get to debris as quickly as we can.”
Police Chief Nate Allen said the downtown Arts and Entertainment District, which allows people to carry alcohol in cups in the streets of downtown Decatur, has been suspended until further notice.
