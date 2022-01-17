COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina still
atop women's poll
South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll released Monday after knocking off two unranked opponents.
The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.
There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.
Iowa State moved up two spots to No. 7 with Michigan, UConn and Arizona rounding out the top 10. Maryland fell from No. 8 to 12th.
Oklahoma made the biggest jump, climbing nine spots to 14th. Florida Gulf Coast and Iowa returned to the poll at Nos. 24 and 25.
NBA
Morant, Bane lead
Grizzlies past Bulls
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls 119-106 on Monday afternoon for their 12th win in 13 games.
Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds, missing only one of his eight shots.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points and five assists, Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Coby White finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Chicago, which lost its fourth straight.
It was the Grizzlies’ main event of their 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, only a short distance from the Grizzlies’ home floor at FedExForum.
Memphis built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulls 38-25 for a 58-45 lead at half, then stretched the advantage to 23 in the third.
The Bulls entered the day as the top team in the Eastern Conference, but were without key rotation players like Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.
NFL
Raiders opt not to
retain GM Mayock
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons.
The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati 26-19.
The Raiders have already made a request to interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for the general manager job, as well as Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for head coach, according to a person familiar with the request. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't make the requests public.
Coach Jon Gruden brought Mayock in to replace Reggie McKenzie following the 2018 season.
Gruden resigned in October following the publication of his old offensive emails.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson brings in
former backup QB
Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney's first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal.
Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday.
Johnson was considered a five-star prospect coming out of high school and signed with Clemson in 2017. Johnson sat behind starter Kelly Bryant that season and went through spring practice the following year behind future No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
Johnson transferred before the 2018 season. He sat out that year because of NCAA transfer rules at the time. Johnson played in 11 games at Northwestern, completing 95 of 183 passes for 856 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.
