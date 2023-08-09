FOLEY — Dennis Wayne Tidwell, age 66, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend, passed away suddenly at Quail Creek Golf Course in Fairhope, Alabama on Saturday, August 5, 2023. In true Dennis Tidwell form and the love of the game, he went out after parring the 17th hole.
Dennis moved to Foley in 1996, was born in Cleveland, Ohio and grew up in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Dennis was a 1976 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and later, Shoals Community College with an associate degree in HVAC. Dennis was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge.
Dennis proudly owned and operated Tidwell Air Systems LLC, along with his wife, Kathy. He operated his business with honesty and integrity and took great pride in his work, striving for excellence.
Dennis was known for his tremendous love and devotion to his family and community, his deep faith and trust in God, his generosity, and kind heart. He was adored by his wife, Kathy, his children and his grandchildren. He had a very special relationship with his daughter in loves, the mothers of his grandchildren, and was the best “Da” ever. He had a very special and unique relationship with his niece, Leeah Cosby and loved her deeply as well. Dennis was very loved and respected by his amazing friends as well as his business clients, associates and the HVAC community.
Dennis was an avid golfer and a passionate fisherman. In his younger years, he played high school football, was on the tennis team and was a very talented vocalist. He loved traveling and camping and some of his best and most memorable days were the adventures of the Silver Fox. He was a die-hard Alabama football fan.
Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He will forever live on in our hearts and our special memories.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret Morris Tidwell; his son, Michael Fields; his sister, Carol Bracey and brother, Terry Tidwell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy; sons, Dustin, Matt (Dusty), Josh (Nicole), and Jeremy (Abby) Fields; grandchildren, Katelyn, Tanner, Mallorie, Charity, Joshua, Justin, Jordan, Jessie, Christian, Faith, Brooklyn, Anna Grace, Brayson, Brennan, Brantley, Aveah, Valerie, Cooper and one great-grandchild, Kalani; brother, Paul Tidwell, aunts and uncles, a host of nieces and nephews that were so dear to his heart, his beloved pets, his cat, Maggie, and yorkies, Chester & Tucker. Dennis had a special relationship with extended family members too numerous to mention and several groups of special friends with bonds as close as brothers.
A very special thanks to his devoted employees of Tidwell Air Systems LLC, Joshua Fields, Justin Fields, Tim Ingram and Blake Galich, to Matt and Jeremy Fields for their continued efforts to honor the company, and the medical staff of Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, Al.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Wolf-Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope, 19698 S.Greeno Rd in Fairhope, AL. from 5:00 to 7:00. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Summit Church, 21431 County Road 12 South in Foley, AL, with Pastor Judd Sessions and Jeremy Fields officiating.
