How to send Santa letters

Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Daily through Dec. 19.

E-mail is the preferred method of delivery for class letters, which are due Dec. 13.

E-mail letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to

Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL. 35609.

You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown.