Catrina Frost shops for back-to-school clothes for her sons Parker, left, and Sawyer at Martin's Family Clothing in Decatur on Friday. Catrina was a little teary-eyed as she prepared Parker for his first year of high school at Lawrence County High. Sawyer will be a fifth grader at Moulton Middle School. The family was taking advantage of the sales tax holiday weekend that applies to clothing, books, school supplies and computers until midnight today. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY]