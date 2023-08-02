TUSCUMBIA — James Donald “Donnie” Murner, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Sonny Owens and Chris Miller officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Donnie was a member of Spring Valley Church of Christ, where he served as Elder. He retired after thirty-one years with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Donnie was a Deshler High School graduate. He remained a faithful and loyal Tiger fan, following the progress of all the Deshler athletic teams. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, James Q. and Mary Alice Murner; and parents-in-law, Robert and Eddie Lee Jones.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Delilah Carroll Murner; children, Bryan Murner (Mandy), Mandy Beavers (Shane), and Mollie Phillips (Bart); sister, Wanda Kirchner; grandchildren, Morgan Kastberg (Greg), Abbey Rikard, and Logan Rikard (Samantha), Willa, Mary Alice, and Jay Murner, Grady and Hunter Singleton, and Paxton Phillips; great-grandchildren, Mia, Lydia, Ace, and Mamie Kastberg, and Tatum and Myla Yarbrough; and many special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Rikard, Logan Rikard, Jay Murner, Kyler Miller, Scott Hatton, John Hatton, Adam Maxwell, Matt Maxwell, Collin Kirchner, Greg Kastberg, and Eric Yarbrough. Edward Riner and Keith Pennington will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to the nurses at Shoals Home Health, especially Allison and Amber; Compassus Hospice; and special neighbors, Terry and Susie Mashburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home or the Tuscumbia Education Foundation.
