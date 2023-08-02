F.8.2.23 Donnie Murner.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — James Donald “Donnie” Murner, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Sonny Owens and Chris Miller officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

