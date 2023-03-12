Come on spring! As the days get longer and the temperature starts to rise, the anticipation of spring is in the air. Everyone is getting anxious to get outside and start cleaning up winter debris.
We’ve been looking at dead ornamental grasses, spent perennial stems, and autumn leaves that have collected in flower beds during the cold winter months. The urge to immediately delve into the arduous cleanup tasks is very tempting.
As all gardeners know, there will be an overwhelming amount of work to get our lawns and gardens ready for what’s to come, but don’t be too quick to head out with your favorite shears and garden rakes just yet. There is a right way and a wrong way to do a spring garden cleanup.
During the winter months, the spent debris creates habitat for many beneficial insects and other creatures. In early spring, insects are still in a state like hibernation or still sleeping, so to speak. These insects include pollinators like tiny native bees, pest mulching predators such as syrphid flies, lacewings and parasite wasps. They hibernate in stems as adults or pupae so it’s not a good idea to start removing debris before they have a chance to “wake up."
If you just can’t wait, you can cut the stems in long lengths and remove to a compost pile or tie the spent stems in bundles and stand at an angle against trees at the edge of the woods. The insects will emerge when they are ready. Native bees will sometimes move into the spent stems and possibly use them as brood chambers all summer long.
Hold off on raking leaves from perennial beds. Wildflower beds benefit from leaf mulch as it helps seeds to germinate. Wait until daytime temps are constantly in the 50s before you start. As in stems, there are plenty of beneficial insects that make their winter home in decaying leaves. Some include ladybugs, assassin bugs, adult butterflies and luna moths. A luna moth can appear to be a crumpled up brown leaf so be careful when cleaning so as not to disturb.
Don’t mulch too early because even more insects overwinter in the soil as well as leaves and stems. Covering the ground with mulch in early spring can block the insects’ natural emergence. Hold off mulching until the ground dries out some and the weather warms.
Another part of spring cleaning is pruning shrubs and woody perennials. Keep a look out for cocoons and chrysalis as you trim. Some of our most beautiful butterflies and moths spend the winter in delicate cocoons dangling from branches. These include swallowtail, surfers, and spring azures. If you should spot one of these cocoons leave the branch and cut later in the spring so the butterflies can emerge.
Spring is also a good time to separate and relocate perennials. Brush back winter leaves and remove dead growth. For example, hellebores (Lenten rose) needed a big trim after the December freeze this year. Normally I have a few spent leaves when new growth appears, but this year almost all of the leaves were black.
Some examples of other perennials that need cleaning are hostas, day lilies, ornamental grasses, coneflowers and sedums. Pull dead annuals and remove as much of their roots as possible. Also pull weeds as they emerge so you get a head start on weeding.
Spring is also a good time to share perennials with friends, neighbors, and your local Master Gardeners. As we prepare for our spring plant sale (April 15-16), we would love to help dig and separate plants from your garden for the sale. All proceeds from our sale benefit garden-related programs throughout the year. We can be contacted by commenting on our Facebook page: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
