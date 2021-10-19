FLORENCE — During the middle of training camp, North Alabama coach Chris Willis compared Parker Driggers’ skillset to that of Carolina Panthers’ All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.
Line him up anywhere and let him make plays.
It’s taken a little more than half the season, but Driggers has finally been able to showcase what his head coach was talking about over the summer. The last two weeks have seen the running back produce his best performances so far with 151 and 255 total yards.
He had less than 90 in each of the Lions' first five games.
“It feels good,” Driggers said. “I’ve got to give credit to the big guys up front and the receivers blocking downfield. They do a heck of a job. Without them, I couldn’t do what I do.”
After rushing for a then-career high 75 yards and two touchdowns against North Carolina A&T on Oct. 9, Driggers topped it last weekend against Robert Morris. The redshirt freshman ran for 145 yards and three scores in the 42-31 win, which snapped UNA’s 10-game losing streak.
The Lions (1-6, 0-2 Big South) host Charleston Southern (2-3, 1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Driggers also had 14 receiving and 96 return yards against the Colonials.
But the most memorable play was his 99-yard touchdown run that set both a school and Big South Conference record. Brian Satterfield held the previous UNA mark with a 97-yard run against Fort Valley State in 1993. Gardner-Webb’s Nari Gaither held the conference record of 96 yards, which was set last spring.
“It was crazy,” Driggers said of his 99-yard run. “I bounced off a blocker in the end zone and I was about four or five yards deep and you don’t really start panicking, but you almost get into panic mode of, ‘I got to get out of the end zone.’ I saw grass on the right side and just hit it.
“I had receivers blocking for me downfield and I was able to get up the sideline and it was (off) to the races from there.”
But did Driggers or his coaches believe he was going to make it to the end zone? Even when Driggers hit his stride, there were still some Robert Morris defenders to worry about.
“I knew it was going to be close,” Driggers said. “I saw a couple guys who had some angles, but I was able to eat up every bit of sideline I could to get the edge and hit my stride.”
“To be honest with you, when I saw him not step out of bounds, I thought he was gone,” Willis said.
On Monday, Driggers was named the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Robert Morris. The last UNA player to receive the honor was former quarterback Christian Lopez in 2019 after, coincidentally, the Lions beat Gardner-Webb, the program’s last win before Saturday.
“(Driggers is) dynamic, Willis said. “He’s got a good career ahead of him. I just hope we can keep him here and the bigger schools don’t take him from us. ... He’s a hard worker. He deserves everything he gets.”
Driggers’ skillset makes him an interesting player to watch going forward. But in the meantime, it about making enough plays to keep the Lions moving in the right direction.
“We just got to keep the momentum going and keep this feeling,” Driggers said. “It feels good to win. We’ve got to keep this going into our next game and into our bye week. We’ve got to stay positive.”
