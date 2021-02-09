WASHINGTON — For more than five years, I begged Republicans to reject the creeping anti-Semitism Donald Trump brought to the party, noting on the eve of the 2016 election that “when a demagogue begins to identify scapegoats, the Jews are never far behind.”
But I never expected I would see in my lifetime, in the United States of America, what occurred on the floor of the House last week. One-hundred ninety-nine Republican members of Congress rallied to the defense of a vile, unapologetic anti-Semite in their ranks who calls for assassination of her opponents.
This is more than a Republican problem, it’s an American problem. History tells us what happens when a democracy condones political violence and blames its problems on the Jews. Darkness soon descends.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia), who is quickly becoming the de facto face of the Republican Party, has suggested that the deadly neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, where the white supremacists chanted “Jews will not replace us,” was actually an “inside job” to “further the agenda of the elites.”
She shared a video in which a Holocaust denier claimed that an “unholy alliance of leftists, capitalists and Zionist supremacists have schemed to promote immigration and miscegenation” with the purpose of “breeding us out of existence in our own homelands.”
She posed for campaign photos with a white supremacist leader and then refused to renounce the man, who served a prison sentence for the severe beating of a Black man he saw with a white woman.
She even approved of a claim that the Israeli intelligence service assassinated John F. Kennedy, and she speculated that wealthy Jewish interests — the Rothschilds, a longtime target of anti-Semitism — set forest fires in California using lasers from space.
‘Worst nightmare’
This isn’t idle bigotry, for she “liked” a social media suggestion that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has committed “a crime punishable by death.” She posted on social media about hanging Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, approved of a suggestion that FBI agents be executed, and posted a photo of herself with an automatic weapon next to three Democratic members of Congress, calling herself their “worst nightmare.”
On the House floor last week, she offered no apology and no direct mention of her anti-Semitic and violent statements.
She claimed the media “is just as guilty as QAnon,” blamed others by saying, “I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true.” She claimed she abandoned QAnon in 2018 (when, in fact, she praised the group and its “deep state” paranoia as a candidate in August 2020).
House Republicans refused to sanction her for her outrages, and on Thursday, all but 11 House Republicans voted against a successful Democratic measure to remove her from House committees.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene will be remembered for breaking new ground for her wild anti-Semitism,” Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, told me after the vote. Greenblatt, whose group has tracked all-time high levels of anti-Jewish incidents during the Trump years, wrote three letters to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about Greene, and has urged him to remove her from committees. Greenblatt received no reply from McCarthy.
— Twitter, @Milbank.
