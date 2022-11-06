FLORENCE — They strolled into the press conference room and took a seat.
In a way, it was strange being back in a familiar place.
It had been a while — more than a month — since North Alabama had spent a Saturday in Braly Stadium. There was the trip to Kennesaw, Georgia, first. An excursion to Madison next with follow-up trips to Richmond, Kentucky, and Conway, Arkansas, after. Everything inside looked as it always had.
That wasn’t to say there weren’t some new elements — Ryan Held, who occupied one of the four spots, being chief among them. Six days earlier, the Lions’ first-year offensive coordinator was named the interim coach after athletic director Josh Looney decided to fire Chris Willis with UNA in the midst of another losing season.
The hope was the change could provide something different. And during the week, according to Noah Walters, Jeffery Battle and ShunDerrick Powell, it did. There was a bit of a different mood.
“Practice is just a little bit different,” Walters said. “Everyone wants to be out there and get something accomplished. That’s what we did this week.”
It even looked that way for a brief period of time against Austin Peay.
But when the clock hit zeroes and the final whistle blew, it was the familiar things that made Saturday night like many of the others. For the eighth time in a row, the Lions left on the wrong side of the scoreboard. This one a 38-35 loss, marking the fourth single-score game UNA has failed to win.
By now, it’s become almost redundant — miscues by the offense, lapses by the defense, breakdown on special teams, unnecessary penalties. The more some things change, the more they remain the same.
“There’s no sadness in the deal,” Held said. “It’s a performance-based business and we didn’t get the job done today.”
For a very brief minute, it appeared the Lions (1-8, 0-5 ASUN) might. For just the third time over their first nine games, they held a lead after the first quarter. And then the second started and things began to break down.
After engineering back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game — a first for the year — UNA went through a dry spell that led to punts on seven straight series. The offense didn’t get back into the end zone until Powell’s 32-yard run with less than two minutes in the third. In the meantime, Austin Peay (6-4, 2-2), reeled off 24 straight points, which included a score set up by a blocked punt.
The Governors outgained the Lions 301 total yards to 174 despite running 12 fewer plays and UNA having more than double the time of possession.
Even when UNA managed to cut its deficit to a single possession twice in the fourth quarter — on a Walters 23-yard run and a Demarcus Lacey 23-yard catch — Austin Peay managed to find a way to thwart the Lions. Drea McCray caught a 13-yard score in between, while Shamari Simmons intercepted Walters as the clock expired. UNA had just recovered an onside kick.
Overall, Austin Peay outgained the Lions 544 yards to 463. UNA won nearly every other offensive category, including time of possession (36:15-23:45), first downs (16-11) and plays run (79-70).
Walters finished 20-of-35 passing for 203 yards and two scores. Takairee Keneberew led the Lions with 78 yards and a touchdown.
Mike DiLiello threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns for the Governors, while McCray had 110 receiving yards. They had three other players finish with 80-plus yards either on the ground or through the air.
“Coaches did a good job in the locker room of making adjustments at halftime,” Battle said. “When everything comes together, it works. We’ve just got to keep doing that.”
Which brings it back to the familiar things.
Powell, as he has been throughout the season, continues to remain a bright spot. The sophomore crossed the 200-yard mark for the fourth time. He scored on runs of 41 and 32 yards to give him 10 touchdowns of 30 yards or more.
He needs 145 yards and three touchdowns to break the school’s single-season rushing yards and touchdown marks. The Lions have two games left — next week against Tennessee Tech and the season finale at Memphis.
“This guy right here is a special football player,” Held said with Powell to his right. “This is a big-time guy.”
The question will be if that will include another win this season as well?
“We came up short and didn’t get the win,” Powell said.
Sounds familiar.
