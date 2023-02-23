Farming takes hard work, variety of skills Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Chapman Bodiford removes the string that holds together the bales of hay as he feeds his cows. JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Chapman Bodiford takes a good look at the pregnant cows on what he calls Patterson Hill Farm. He looks for signs that everything is going well. JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Chapman Bodiford works on his cattle farm. JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Jameson Barber works in a field in Hartselle. He and his brother, Chandler, also farm fields in Priceville, Somerville and Center Spring. JERONIMO NISA Buy Now Jameson Barber, right, and Brittany have been farming together since before they got married. Jeronimo Nisa Buy Now Brent Shaw works to clear storm debris at his farm in January. JERONIMO NISA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farming involves more than sowing seeds and birthing livestock. Local farmers have to monitor pregnant animals, clear debris from fields and have the ability to make small repairs to their equipment.Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agriculture Zootechnics The Economy Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hairDespite growth all around, Shaw Farms continues a family traditionMusical Miracle: After being told she would never sing again, Decatur woman performs at GrammysDowntown alley could be converted to entertainment areaCouncil to consider funding historic Horton home move on MondayJ.C. Jones heads family-run farm in HartselleFamily tradition: Barber brothers' farm grows from backyard garden to 100 acres of hayCouncil approves funding to move Judge Horton home to DecaturBrookhaven's idiosyncracies recalled as demolition beginsAgriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)Darry Daws (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Around the region (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1) Top Jobs MEP SUPERVISOR For details or to apply Online Poll Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.