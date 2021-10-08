TUSCUMBIA — Fay Grider Stowe, Tuscumbia, Alabama, died of natural causes on October 7, 2021 at the age of 76. Fay was born in Florence, Alabama on March 13, 1945. Visitation is Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama with service starting at 1:00 pm with burial in Gray’s Chapel Pentecostal Church in Decaturville, Tennessee.
Fay was preceded by her parents, Tom and Christine Grider; brothers, James, David and Bobby Grider; sisters, Betty Wagner and Carol Hendrix.
Fay is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ray Stowe of Tuscumbia, Alabama. Ray and Fay started dating at the age of 13 and she married her first love, Ray, on May 1, 1961 when they were only 16 years old.
Other survivors include her children, Gail Rosson (Thomas) of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, Billy Stowe (Teena) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tony Stowe (Candy) of Lexington, Tennessee, Gina Walker (PJ) of Florence, Alabama; seven grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren.
Fay was a member of Valley View House of Prayer, Pentecostal Church in Florence, Alabama. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending summers and holidays with them. She enjoyed making crafts, going to yard sales and flea markets.
