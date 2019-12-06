FCS playoffs
Second Round
Saturday
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 2 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 8 p.m.
--
Division II playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), noon
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), noon
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), noon
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), noon
