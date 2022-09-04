TUSCALOOSA — Kerry Goode finally got an award he never thought he would receive.
The Town Creek native, along with former Crimson Tide baseball player J.C. Ranelli, received the Paul W. Bryant Alumni Athlete Award during halftime of No. 1 Alabama’s season-opening 55-0 win over Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
The award, which started in 1988 and is given annually, honors two former Alabama athletes for their character, contributions to society, professional achievement or community service.
Goode was recruited by Bryant and met the legendary coach about a month before Bryant died in 1983.
“Never thought I would receive an award associated with Coach Bryant,” he said. “It’s an honor.”
Goode, 57, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis — commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig or ALS disease. He has been an advocate for ALS research since 2015.
ALS is a progressive disease that attacks the nerve cells that control voluntary movement. The nerves lose the ability to trigger specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak and leads to paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I'm still fighting ALS with every ounce of energy in my body,” Goode said before Saturday’s game. “I was given two years to live in 2015 and I'm still here is nothing but the Lord. I've had three moments that were touch and go but I'm still here. I still have work to do here.”
There is no known cure for ALS and life expectancy from the time of diagnosis is 2-5 years, per the ALS Association.
“If there’s any person deserving of this award, it’s Kerry,” said Steven Horton of Eufaula. “I watched him when he played at Alabama and I have always wondered what might have been had he not got hurt.”
Stephanie Green of Cullman share similar feelings about Goode.
“One of the best to ever wear an Alabama uniform and he’s example for young people to follow,” she said.
In addition to receiving the Bryant award, a book Goode pinned about his struggles with ALS was released as he accepted the award.
“My reason for writing the book is God,” he said. “I have had so many people ask me to write a book but it wasn't something that I was interested in doing. I prayed about it and asked God, ‘If you want me to write a book. I ask that you provide all of the resources needed to write a book.’”
Goode said book publisher contacted him and offered to help with the book at no charge. He said a graphic designer agreed to do the cover design at no cost.
“This experience has given a boost to my spirit and touched my soul,” Goode said. “Because of these two people's generosity, I will not take a dime of the proceeds. Everything goes to the Goode Foundation to help others patients and families.”
After suffering rapid weight loss and unexplained muscle spasms and twitches, Goode was diagnosed with on Aug. 11, 2015.
A year before his diagnosis, Goode participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge — an initiative promoting ALS awareness — to honor friend and former teammate Kevin Turner.
"Kerry is an inspiration to every player, fan and supporter of the Crimson Nation," said former Alabama running back Siran Stacy, who was on hand for Saturday's ceremony.
After rushing for 1,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and being selected as the state’s 2A Player of the year during his senior season in 1982 at Hazlewood High, Kerry became the first of four Goode brothers to play for Alabama. Bryant recruited him.
“I never dreamed while sitting in Coach Bryant's office as a high recruit, that I would someday receive an award named in his honor," Goode said. "Not bad for a little snot-nose kid from Town Creek, Alabama. This award means I've done something good with my life.”
In the game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw five first-half touchdown passes. He finished 18-of-28 passing for 195 yards and added 100 yards rushing on five carries with a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.