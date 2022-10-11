KENNESAW, Ga. — Kyree Fields walked off the field and let out a sigh.
It wasn’t one of relief, but rather a deflated one. If anything, it summed up Saturday — a North Alabama 40-34 double-overtime loss to Kennesaw State — about as well as a void of words could.
On a night when the Lions looked to have the game won multiple times, they found ways to lose it by just as many.
A trio of turnovers, a disjointed offense early and a porous defense late. Which one was more at fault can certainly be debated. What can’t be is it’s followed a fairly familiar script.
That has probably been the most consistent thing for UNA (1-4, 0-1 ASUN) through five games. The thing is, there are still another four conference games to go — all in consecutive weeks.
“I think we’re still feeling good and feeling confident,” Fields said. “The offense put up points and the defense played well at times. Kennesaw is a pretty good team despite what their record says.”
The Owls (2-3, 1-1) have played an interesting schedule. They lost their season opener to a ranked Samford team, were blown out at Cincinnati and made a quarterback change from Xavier Shepherd to Jonathan Murphy before beating Wofford and losing in overtime at Jacksonville State.
Shepherd replaced an injured Murphy on Saturday and threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another 102 and two scores. Eight of his career-high 13 completions came on Kennesaw State’s final four drives late in the fourth quarter or in the two overtimes.
“We’ve got to flip the page,” said coach Chris Willis, who admitted his defense might have run out of some steam at the end.
UNA ran 63 plays to the Owls’ 87. Kennesaw State held the ball for 9½ minutes longer. The Lions failed to capitalize on the Owls’ own two turnovers, including one that gave UNA the ball at the opposing 35. Their own run game wasn’t much of a factor — 68 yards on a 1.2 yards per carry.
“We’ve got to move on to the next game, take the positives from it and get over the hump," Willis said. "We’re a very, very young football team, so we’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to get better and keep grinding.”
Unlike UNA’s overtime loss in its season opener, there were a few more bright spots this time.
Noah Walters rebounded from two interceptions and a fumble to throw three touchdowns to Takairee Kenebrew in the fourth quarter and overtime. Kenebrew finished with a career-high 162 yards on four catches. The offense managed to take the lead three different times after the third quarter ended, only to watch the defense squander it.
That same defense came up with forced two fumbles to bring its season total to 10. There was Kam’Ron Green’s blocked field goal. Sam Contorno made his first two field-goal attempts of the year.
It will be interesting to see how much of that carries over against Jacksonville State, which is coming off a bye, at Toyota Field in Madison this weekend. The Gamecocks have won four straight in the series and nine of the last 10. The players, however, certainly believe it’s possible.
“Watch film, learn, take our coaches’ advice and roll with it and practice hard,” Walters said of how the Lions can do that.
“We’ve got so much to go and so much ahead of us. It’s college football. We can go undefeated. We can lose every game. That’s how I’ll put it. It’s up to us and we’ve got to get ready to play next (game).”
Sounds like a wait and see.
After Jacksonville State, road games at Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas, home games against Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech before the finale at Memphis await. Perhaps Kennesaw State can be a building block. Perhaps not.
“It was the best of what we’ve shown so far,” Kenebrew said. “We still haven’t reached a peak yet.”
So, how does UNA break the script and get to that peak? That’s ultimately the question.
“That’s the hardest part to figure out,” Kenebrew said. “When you’re almost there, that last inch is the hardest part.”
