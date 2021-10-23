HUNTSVILLE — There is plenty of work ahead for the Florence High football team, and first-year coach Wade Waldrop will be thinking about that soon enough.
But standing among his players and their families and friends Friday at Milton Frank Stadium after a 62-6 win over Grissom, the first-year Florence coach couldn’t help but look back just a bit.
“I’d love to start this whole season over again with these guys,” Waldrop said. “They’ve been fun to coach, and I can say: I’ve done this for 20 years, and there are some teams I would not like to go back and coach again, but this is definitely one.
“I’d run it back with them in a heartbeat and look forward to getting better this week as we go play a really good Gardendale team.”
Waldrop’s clothes were wet from an ice bath he got from players in the closing moments of his 100th career victory, a milestone he was unlucky enough to reach on a night with temperatures in the 50s after several warmer Fridays.
“Oh my goodness, it’s been a long time since I’ve had one of those,” he said. “But it felt really good. I’m proud of these guys, proud to be here with them and be a part of what’s going on here.”
Caleb Mahan threw four touchdown passes to the brothers Hurley — two to junior Jahlil and two to senior Jakobie — and five other Falcons scored a touchdown apiece as Florence (5-4, 5-2 Class 7A, Region 4) cruised past Grissom (2-7, 1-6) for its second-most lopsided win in program history.
The Falcons have beaten Sparkman, Huntsville and Grissom by a combined 140 points over the past three weeks.
Having secured a No. 3 playoff seed last week, Florence faced a Grissom team that kept it out of the playoffs with an upset at Braly Stadium last year. But Friday, the Falcons took advantage of mismatches.
Junior defensive back Skylar Triplett got the fun started when he caught a fumbled football out of the air and returned it 30 yards for a 7-0 lead and his first varsity touchdown.
“It was the best feeling,” Triplett said. “There’s no better feeling in football.”
Xavier Garner made a nice cut for a 38-yard touchdown run, Bubba Simpson ran up the middle for a 57-yard score, reserve quarterback Leo Glover scored on a 4-yard keeper and Kei Mari Clardy returned a fumble for a touchdown in the final minutes.
Florence forced three turnovers on downs, including once when Grissom had 3rd and 1 in the first half and another time inside the Florence 10-yard-line.
Outside of a long Grissom touchdown run in the second quarter, the highlights were black and blue.
Florence’s three losses to Alabama teams this year were to Muscle Shoals by one, James Clemens by three and Bob Jones by eight.
“I did see real pain from them after we lost to James Clemens,” Waldrop said. “I saw a real hurt there, and I think it was a hurt of them knowing they belonged on that stage and can play on that stage and came up short.”
It was easy for the Falcons to celebrate each other Friday with all the success, but Waldrop gave the team credit for trusting him and staying together after those tough losses.
“It’s wonderful,” Triplett said of the team dynamic. “Every day I come into the locker room, it’s just the best feeling. They bring the energy every day. You just see everybody hyped up and ready to work.”
Added Garner, a sophomore: “It’s really a blessing. I love my brothers. They’re a family. We’re all close. We love each other.”
Waldrop sees a Florence team willing to do what it takes to win, and that will be required ahead of next week’s game at Gardendale and then the first-round playoff game at Thompson. The Warriors are the defending 7A state champion and until Friday were undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state.
“It’s kind of been out of their nature to strain and to push, but that’s what we’re asking them to do. Player by player they’re doing that,” Waldrop said of the Falcons. “As this program gets better and everybody learns how to strain and push themselves the way we need to, I think we can be pretty good around here.”
