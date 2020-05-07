FLORENCE — Florence Yvonne Beach, 84 of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Beach was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Beach; and daughter, Theresa Davis. She is survived by her son-in-law, Reed Davis, Sr.; grandchildren, Reed Davis, Jr. (Tonya) and Rebecca Davis; and great-grandchildren, Justin Kroll, Chelsea Kroll, Reed Davis, III and Brock Davis.
Arrangements are being made by Greenview Funeral Home.
