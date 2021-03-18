Tickets to the Decatur Kiwanis Club 55th Annual Pancake Day on May 1 at Decatur Middle School are now on sale.
Curbside pickup and inside seating will be offered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets, which are $5 in advance and $7 at the door, are available from any Kiwanis member. They also may be purchased at The Decatur Daily, 201 First Ave. S.E.
