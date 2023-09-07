When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ESPN+/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
Records: UNA (1-1), Tarleton State (1-0)
The series: Tarleton State leads 2-1
Four-down territory
1. United Athletic Conference, you say? UNA finally snapped its losing streak last week against Chattanooga. Now, the Lions will see if they can win a conference game, too. Saturday’s matchup between UNA and Tarleton State will be the first for the UAC since it rebranded the ASUN-WAC partnership. Maybe it will be a piece of trivia somewhere down the line. The Lions have not won a league game since the 2021 season finale. They beat Hampton when they were “competing” in the Big South. They went 0-5 in ASUN play a year ago.
2. Two is better than one: Two wins would certainly be ideal for UNA, especially if the Lions can win two in a row. That, however, is something that has eluded the Lions since they moved to Division I. UNA has managed to win at least back-to-back games three times since the start of the 2018 season. The Lions did it twice that year — to start and end the season — against a mixed Division I and II schedule and in 2021.
3. Some new digs: With UNA making the trip to Tarleton State, it might give some school administrators a chance to check out the Texans’ recently renovated facility. Maybe it will offer some inspiration for when the Lions are able to upgrade their own. Unveiled Aug. 23, Tarleton State’s football space now includes a multi-purpose room, nutrition bar, film room, coaches offices, an academic advisement office and a full-service barber shop. The Texans opened the space two years ago, which included a new locker room, training room, hydro room and equipment space. The renovations cost $26 million.
4. Catching the travel bug: We’ll just say Tarleton State quarterback Victor Gabalis has done quite a bit of sightseeing during his college career. Labeled a sophomore, the signal caller spent his first two years at Washington State before moving on to Utah Tech last season, where he played in 11 games and started five. He then landed at Tarleton, taking over the QB spot from Beau Allen, who is now at Georgia Southern.
Key matchup
UNA offensive line vs. Tarleton State pass rush
This might be a good test for the Lions’ big guys up front. UNA’s offensive line has done a decent enough job protecting the quarterback — in this case, mostly Noah Walters. The group has only surrendered three sacks. The Texans might be a little bit tougher. Tarleton State recorded six in its season opener against McNeese. Just remember, if the quarterback goes down, there goes those big plays coach Brent Dearmon talks about.
Player of the week
Gregory Reddick, SS
The safety led UNA with 13 total tackles in UNA’s win over Chattanooga. A transfer from Saint Francis (Pennsylvania), the Miami native has formed a solid duo with Edwin White-Shultz through the first two weeks. Reddick ranks second on the team with 21 tackles, five behind White-Schultz. He might be busy again this week.
By the numbers
2: Takairee Kenebrew needs a pair of touchdown receptions to move past Michael Edwards for third place on the Lions’ all-time list. Kenebrew currently has 19. Dre Hall has the program record with 25.
125: Dearmon earned his first win as UNA coach last week. He only needs 125 more to tie Bobby Wallace for the most in program history.
17.8: Jalyn Daniels’ yards per carry. The running back has 196 yards on 11 attempts.
Prediction
Tarleton State 38, UNA 31
The Lions were able to get back in the win column last week, but we’ll see if they can start to do it on a consistent basis. This will be one of their longest road trips of the season.
