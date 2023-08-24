When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-98.3, FM-103.5
2022 records: UNA (1-10, 0-5 ASUN-WAC partnership), Mercer 7-4 (5-3 Southern)
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. A national audience: This game, known as the FCS Kickoff, will be shot in front of a live studio audience. It will also be broadcast to a much larger viewership than UNA has been accustomed to. The matchup will be shown on ESPN. The last time the Lions were shown on a national network was 2016 for the Division II national title game. That was on ESPN2. UNA is 42-28-4 all-time in season openers, but has lost its last three.
2. Trying to get that win: Victories have been hard to come by for the Lions recently. UNA begins the season on a nine-game losing streak, a carryover from last year. The program has also won just three of its last 18 games against FCS opponents. Those victories came against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Hampton, not exactly known for being national powers. Might as well throw in last season’s win against Division II Virginia-Wise as well.
3. A small tweak: A new coating staff won’t be the only change for UNA, although this one isn’t nearly as drastic. UNA made sure its jerseys had the undated school logo when it ordered new items to wear for the 2022 season. The Lions’ jerseys — both home and away — this season will once again look a little different with the school’s name spelled out on the chest and yellow trim around the neck and each arm. You already know the saying about feeling good, playing good.
4. On the road again: Yes, the Lions open the season at Cramton Bowl, but that’s not their closest away — or neutral in this case — game. That would be Austin Peay, which is 170 miles, about 36 miles shorter than the trip to Montgomery. Tennessee Tech (196 miles) is also closer. Florida State (414), Tarleton State (716) and Abilene Christian (786) will all require a little more travel time.
--
Key matchup
Tossup
Nothing really went right for UNA last season in pretty much any phase. There was either a lack of talent or some serious growing pains. With a new coaching staff and a plethora of new players, this will allow people to see where the Lions have improved and where some more work needs to be done. There’s only so much that can be judged going against air or teammates in practice. Should be interesting.
--
Player of the week
Philip Ossai, DL
The defensive lineman is the first player to earn No. 44 under coach Brent Dearmon’s watch, so he’ll get the nod for this category in the opener. Ossai finished with 37 tackles and two sacks in 2022. We’ll see if he’s on his way to improving those numbers for a team that wasn't all that great at getting to the quarterback. Or stopping anyone.
--
By the numbers
1,500 and 18: The number of rushing yards and touchdowns UNA must replace after ShunDerrick Powell’s transfer to conference foe Central Arkansas.
9: The first nine digits — 0 to 8 — will be worn by multiple players this season or at least that’s what’s listed on the roster. Every other number is occupied by just one person.
4: The number of one-score games UNA lost last season, including the season opener.
22: Mercer's ranking in the preseason American Football Coaches Association FCS poll.
--
Prediction
Mercer 35, UNA 28
The first matchup is always the most intriguing, right? This game, at least as of right now, is another toss up. You’re not going to know too much about a team that’s had a lot of turnover until playing a real game. Could UNA win this game? Sure. Could the Lions continue its recent trend of losing? You know it.
