When: 2:45 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-98.3
The line: Tennessee by 30½
Records: Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC), Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7)
The series: Tennessee leads 77-33-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Closing out the SEC slate: Tennessee secured its bowl eligibility last week. Now, the Vols are looking to make sure they don’t have a losing season in SEC play. Since the end of the Lane Kiffin era in 2009, Tennessee has only finished .500 or better in the conference three times — 2015, 2016 and 2019. The Vols won bowl games in each of those three years.
2. Looking for 100: Tennessee has only had two players rush for 100 yards over the past six games. Running back Tiyon Evans ran for 119 against South Carolina and quarterback Hendon Hooker had 108 against Ole Miss. Vanderbilt has allowed just four 100-yard rushers this season, which have come against East Tennessee State, UConn, Missouri and Kentucky. The good news is Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards.
3. Protecting the QB: The Vols run a lot of plays (almost 72 a game) and average a little more that 38 points, but they’ve also allowed opposing defenses to hit Hooker. Tennessee has given up 42 sacks, which is the most in the SEC. LSU is second with 32 and no other team in the conference has given up more than 28. Luckily for Hooker, Vanderbilt only has nine.
4. 1-2 punch: Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones Jr. have formed quite the receiving duo. Tillman has 51 catches for 825 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones has 50 receptions for 700 yards and six scores. Both have had three 100-yard games. No other Tennessee player has more than 373 yards.
--
Key matchup
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker vs. Vanderbilt secondary
Hooker has thrived in Josh Heupel’s offense. He’s thrown for 2,411 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 486 yards and five scores. Hooker is also on pace to break Erik Ainge’s record for completion percentage in a season. But as bad as Vanderbilt’s defense has been, its secondary has done fairly well at taking the ball away. The Commodores lead the SEC with 14 interceptions. They have four players with two or more interceptions — Ethan Barr (3), Dashaun Jerkins (3), Jaylen Mahoney (2) and Max Worship (2).
--
Player of the week
Kurott Garland, DL
The redshirt junior hasn’t done a lot in his time in Knoxville. He had just four tackles for loss going into the South Alabama game. But last week, he recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter. It also went for a safety, one of the two the Vols defense recorded.
--
By the numbers
2001-02: The last time Vanderbilt went winless in the SEC in back-to-back seasons. The Commodores are on the cusp of doing that again. They’ve lost 20 straight conference games.
5: Heupel is the fifth coach in the past 70 years to lead the Vols to bowl eligibility in his debut season. He joins Bill Battle (1970), Phillip Fulmer (1993), Lane Kiffin (2009) and Derek Dooley (2010).
49: The number of touchdowns Vanderbilt has allowed to opposing offenses. The Commodores have scored 18.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 42, Vanderbilt 10
This shouldn’t be a tough game for the Vols. In addition to Vanderbilt being on a 20-SEC game losing streak, it has lost 13 straight conference games on the road. The Commodores’ two wins this season have come against Colorado State and UConn, which have a combined 4-18 record. The way the Tennessee offense plays will determine how badly Vanderbilt will lose by.
— David Glovach
