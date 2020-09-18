Coach’s corner
Head coach: Mike Leach
Age: 59
Record at school: 0-0
--
Breaking it down
Location: Starkville, Mississippi
Stadium: Davis-Wade Stadium (61,337)
All-time record: 569-585-9
Mascot: Bully
Last conference title game appearance: 1998
Returning starters: 10 (4 offense, 6 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. New coach: Mike Leach takes over for Joe Moorhead, who lasted two seasons in Starkville while compiling a 14-12 record, including 7-9 in SEC play. Mississippi State was 6-7 a year ago. Leach comes to Starkville as an entertaining, sometimes controversial coach after stints at Texas Tech and most recently at Washington State. In 18 years at those schools, Leach won 139 games and his teams made 16 bowl game appearances. He has a reputation as producing high-level offenses, and it will be interesting to see how that philosophy plays in a conference that produces some of the best defenses in the country on an annual basis.
2. What about the offense? It might take some time for Leach to get the pieces in place for what he wants, but Moorhead did not leave the Bulldogs without talent. RB Kylin Hill is one of the league’s best backs and is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,350 yards and 10 TDs while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
3. Erroll Thompson leads the defense: With a coaching change and an eye on the NFL draft, it would have been easy for former Florence High School standout Erroll Thompson to leave school to prepare for an upcoming professional career. But Thompson eschewed the bright lights and riches of the NFL to return for a final season. He played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs and led the team in tackles with 84. He’s a much-needed piece of what MSU fans hope will be a much-improved defense.
4. Finding the quarterback: K.J. Costello arrived in Starkville as a graduate transfer from Stanford with plenty of Pac-12 experience. In 2018, he threw for 3,540 yards and 29 TDs for the Cardinal and then played five games last season before an injury sidelined him. Under Leach, he could surpass 4,000 yards — if he wins the job as most expect. He faces competition from Garrett Shrader, who started four games last season as a true freshman and incoming freshman Will Rogers.
--
Extra point
The arrival of Leach and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss certainly makes for an interesting dynamic in the SEC West coaching. Both enjoy offering their opinions whether solicited or not, and it should be fun to watch when the Egg Bowl rolls around.
--
Upset special
Cheer: LSU. Leach’s debut will come at LSU, which has undergone a makeover. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that MSU’s new-look offense could stun the Tigers, who will be breaking in a new quarterback.
Jeer: Ole Miss. The Egg Bowl will be played at Ole Miss, and no matter what happens the rest of the season it’s a game Leach will be expected to win.
--
Crystal ball
4-6: Having Vandy, Missouri and Arkansas on the slate helps. Throw in a potential win against Ole Miss and the Bulldogs would finish 4-6. Get an upset along the way and all of the sudden MSU would be looking at a 5-5 record.
--
Did you know?
Mississippi State has won only one conference title. The Bulldogs last won the SEC championship in 1941 — 79 years ago. The Bulldogs have only won the West division once as well — in 1998.
--
Quotebook
“I think his strengths are, he’s a student of the game. I think the other thing is, he’s the same guy every snap, he’s not a guy that gets rattled. And so then I think that creates a level of stability with the offense. He’s accurate. He can throw it a long way down the field.”
— Mike Leach on quarterback KJ Costello
--
2019 results
(6-7, 3-5 SEC)
Louisiana-Lafayette; W, 38-28
Southern Miss; W, 38-15
Kansas State; L, 31-24
Kentucky; W, 28-13
at Auburn; L, 56-23
at Tennessee; L, 20-10
LSU; L, 36-13
at Texas A&M; L, 49-30
at Arkansas, W, 54-24
Alabama; L, 38-7
Abilene Christian; W, 45-7
Ole Miss; W, 21-20
Music City Bowl
Louisville; L, 38-26
--
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; at LSU
Oct. 3; Arkansas
Oct. 10; at Kentucky
Oct. 17; Texas A&M
Oct. 31; at Alabama
Nov. 7; Vanderbilt
Nov. 14; Auburn
Nov. 21; at Georgia
Nov. 28; at Ole Miss
Dec. 5; Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.