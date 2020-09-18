Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher
Age: 54
Record at school: 17-9
Breaking it down
Location: College Station, Texas
Stadium: Kyle Field (106,300)
All-time record: 749-486-48
Mascot: Reveille
Last conference title game appearance: 1998 (Big 12)
Returning starters: 17 (8 offense, 9 defense)
Four-down territory
1. Hey, Mond: Texas A&M has a rarity in major college football, a fourth-year starter at quarterback. Kellen Mond is due to become the school’s all-time leading passer, entering the season with almost 7,400 yards. The Aggies are expecting big things from Mond. “It's not that he's mature, because he's always been very mature, but you see him growing up,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He's turning into a man.”
2. Ausbon gone: Star Jhamon Ausbon was Mond’s favorite target, having caught 66 passes for 872 yards last year, and was to be a third-year starter, but he has opted out. It's a blow that could disrupt the Aggies. Ausbon was the only returning starter at receiver. Freshman Demond Demas may step in and be A&M’s most-talented receiver. Sophomore Jalen Preston is the other projected new starter. “This was not an easy decision at all,” Ausbon tweeted Sunday. “Sounds cliché, but, when I decided to come back for my fourth year I would’ve never imagined not playing this season with the guys I love and call brothers. These are bonds I will hold for a lifetime and I mean that wholeheartedly.”
3. Spillover Spiller: Isaiah Spiller became just the fourth player in school history to run for 100 yards in his debut and racked up big numbers for the season. He ran for 946 yards with 10 touchdowns, averaging almost 5½ yards per carry. Fisher’s teams are known for a hefty rushing attack, and Spiller will be a key for A&M this year. “I feel like I can do more,” Spiller said. “I feel like I have something to prove. Someone is out there still working, so I can’t slack off.”
4. Quick learner: Sophomore running back Ainias Smith showed he’s a well-rounded explosive threat last year. He started the season as a receiver, but moved to running back for A&M’s bowl game. His seven carries for the season should quickly be exceeded this year. Smith also was A&M’s primary kickoff and punt returner. “He’s like a brother to me,” Spiller said. “This year, we’re really going to show everybody we can have two backs in the backfield.” Said Smith: “It’s really going to be a fun year.”
Extra point
Texas A&M played — and lost to — three No. 1 teams last year: Clemson, Alabama and LSU. The Aggies were the first team in AP poll history to face three top-ranked teams. Just 24 schools have faced two No. 1 teams in one season, though Northwestern (1947, ’74), Oklahoma (’53, ’84) and UCLA (’62, ’72) did it in two separate seasons. Auburn did it in 2011 (beat Florida State, lost to Alabama) and Alabama in 2013 (1-1 vs. LSU).
Upset special
Cheer: Alabama. If A&M steps into Bryant-Denny Stadium and wins, the Aggies may be undefeated when Thanksgiving dinner is served.
Jeer: South Carolina. If A&M is undefeated when the Aggies hand out Halloween treats, the lengthy trip to Williams-Brice Stadium could lead to an upset stomach or two.
Crystal ball
9-2: Texas A&M has enjoyed one 10-win season in the 21st century, an 11-2 finish in 2012, the Aggies’ first year in the SEC. Fisher, who signed a 10-year, $75 million contract, needs to start supplying such seasons in abundance. He’s been on the cusp his first two years in Aggieland.
Did you know?
Kyle Field, which went through a $485 renovation before the 2015 season, is named for a former A&M dean of agriculture. Edwin Jackson Kyle donated land that had been assigned to him for horticultural experiments that became the home of the Aggies. Kyle Field first hosted the Aggies in 1905.
Quotebook
“I see little more urgency this year. I don’t mean that in negative way. We have a more veteran football team, older players, more seniors. I think leadership has improved in quality and quantity as many more guys are understanding what to do, how to do it. That made a huge impact on the younger guys as much as anything.”
— Fisher
2019 results
(8-5, 4-4 SEC)
Texas State; W, 41-7
at Clemson; L, 24-10
Lamar; W, 62-3
Auburn; L, 28-20
vs. Arkansas; W, 31-27
Alabama; L, 47-28
at Ole Miss; W, 24-17
Miss. State; W, 49-30
Texas-San Antonio; W, 45-14
South Carolina; W, 30-6
at Georgia; L, 19-13
at LSU; L, 50-7
Texas Bowl
vs. Oklahoma State; W, 24-21
2020 schedule
Sept. 26; Vanderbilt
Oct. 3; at Alabama
Oct. 10; Florida
Oct. 17; at Mississippi State
Oct. 31; Arkansas
Nov. 7; at South Carolina
Nov. 14; at Tennessee
Nov. 21; Ole Miss
Nov. 28; LSU
Dec. 5; at Auburn
