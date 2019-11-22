The start of the holiday season is fast upon us. Christmas displays have made their way into retail stores, and the colorful decorations that mark the season will soon be visible everywhere.
As we move ever closer to these annual holiday traditions, let’s remember that the true spirit of the holiday season lies not in materialism, but in the gift of love.
There will be numerous opportunities to give during the Christmas season. School groups will have fundraisers to purchase toys and clothing for needy children. Church groups will collect food and donations that are used to feed the hungry. And civic clubs throughout the Decatur area will collect toys and other gifts that bring cheer to kids who otherwise would have little reason to celebrate this special holiday.
Perhaps the most iconic campaign of the Christmas season is the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Some collection kettles will be in operation today and Saturday, and the bell ringing will resume the Friday after Thanksgiving. The kettles will remain in place until Christmas Eve.
Every dollar collected in the Decatur area stays in the area, and that’s an important point to remember when you’re digging into your pockets or wallets to make a Red Kettle donation.
A universal ingredient to the success of the Red Kettle campaign is volunteerism. Volunteer bell ringers are the lifeblood of the fundraising effort. They give their time — free of charge — to stand beside the kettles and ring the familiar-sounding bells that are synonymous with Christmas. To sign up, call 256-353-2822.
There also is another way to help the Salvation Army this holiday season — by donating to the Angel Tree program. Trees with names of children and suitable gifts for them are set up at the Walmart on Spring Avenue Southwest in Decatur and at Walmart locations in Moulton, Athens and Hartselle. The public also can access a tree at The Decatur Daily office on First Avenue Southeast during regular business hours.
Most importantly, it matters not what charity or organization you opt to support this Christmas season. What matters is that you give.
The gifts of your time, talents and treasures bring smiles to the unfortunate, but more importantly they give hope to recipients. And with renewed hope, those in need are better equipped to battle through the challenges they face.
