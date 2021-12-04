Alabama is not often an underdog, but the Tide entered Saturday's SEC championship game that way. Alabama left the game with a 41-24 victory and sure spot in the College Football Playoff. Assessing the Tide in that win:
Offense — A+: Brilliant. Georgia’s defense was the nation’s best statistically by several measures, and the Tide shredded it. Bryce Young broke a title game record, Jameson Williams was fantastic and the offensive line held up well. Even with a thin backfield and John Metchie leaving with an injury after a productive first half, Alabama was too much.
Defense — A: Brock Bowers gave Georgia a lift with his second-half receiving, but the absence of a great back like Sony Michel or Nick Chubb, as Georgia has had in the past, was noticeable. DeMarcco Hellams’ interception was a crucial turning point, and Jordan Battle’s pick-six pretty much ended it.
Special teams — A: Not a major factor, but Will Reichard hit both field goal tries and all five extra points. No issues elsewhere.
Coaching — A+: Nick Saban’s reputation was solidified long before Saturday, but games like this only reinforce how he’s built Alabama into what it is. A Georgia team that was not only unbeaten but often dominant this season couldn’t keep up with everything Alabama offered. Bama as the underdog is rare but dangerous.
Overall — A: You really couldn’t ask for much more from Alabama on Saturday. A spot in the College Football Playoff would have been in jeopardy with a loss, but Alabama handled the pressure well against an excellent team. A week after being overwhelmed early at Auburn and escaping, the Tide seized control of the SEC title game early and kept it.
— Craig Thomas
