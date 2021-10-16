A week after seeing its long win streak fade away in College Station, the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to start a new one in Starkville. There was no such drama this week as Alabama took control and kept it in a 49-9 win.
Offense – A+: Bryce Young was efficient and threw touchdowns to four different receivers, and Roydell Williams teamed up with Brian Robinson to keep the run game involved. The Crimson Tide surged past 500 total yards in a complete performance.
Defense – A: Mississippi State threw for 300 yards but needed 55 passes to do it, took nine sacks and never scored a touchdown. Jordan Battle and Josh Jobe picked off passes, with Battle returning one of his two for a score. And even factoring out sacks, Alabama held MSU to 40 rushing yards on 10 carries
Special teams – A: Jameson Williams had a 45-yard kick return and Will Reichard made all seven extra-point attempts. The Tide never needed to try a field goal.
Coaching – A: This was one of those infrequent times when Alabama has to respond to a loss, and the Tide did so about as well as fans could hope. Alabama wasted little time seizing control of the game and built upon a 21-6 lead almost as soon as the second half began.
Overall – A: Mississippi State is not a great team, but Alabama’s players appeared motivated to make a statement – if not to anyone else, to themselves. Alabama has more talent and took advantage without letting up.
— Craig Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.