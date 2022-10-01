It wasn’t the prettiest game you’ll see, but Alabama passed its first test against three straight ranked opponents on Saturday.
But there are plenty of other storylines coming out of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 victory over Arkansas.
Here's a look at the win:
Offense — C+: Jahmyr Gibbs was the first running back from Alabama to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season. He finished with more the 200, but this grade is predicated on what happens with Bryce Young going forward. The QB hurt his throwing shoulder midway through the second quarter and didn’t return.
Defense — B-: Alabama allowed K.J. Jefferson to complete just 54% of his passes, finished with three sacks and forced a turnover. The only real knock on the unit was the 16 third quarter points it gave up. Some of that was due to the special teams. More on that below.
Special teams — D-: It was almost like a throwback for the Tide’s special teams unit — and not necessarily the good kind. Florence native Kneeland Hibbett’s bad snap on a punt attempt in the third quarter led to an Arkansas touchdown run on the next play that cut the game to one score. Will Reichard also missed a field goal in the first half.
Coaching — B-: Nick Saban did say this was going to be Alabama’s toughest test of the year (at least so far). He wasn’t necessarily wrong. It wasn’t the smoothest day. The Crimson Tide was flagged 10 times for 101 yards, which probably won’t make him happy.
Overall — C: Young’s status is what this game ended up being about.
— David Glovach
