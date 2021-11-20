Alabama is headed to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. Here's a look at Alabama's 42-35 win over Arkansas that sealed that trip to the league title game.
Offense — A: Bryce Young was magnificent, completing more than 75% of his passes and throwing for a school-record 559 yards. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are fine receivers, and the Tide took advantage. Brian Robinson was also productive, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Defense — C+: KJ Jefferson is a good quarterback. While his numbers paled in comparison to Young’s, he was plenty effective at 22-for-30 for 326 yards and three scores. The Tide defense has had better efforts than it did Saturday.
Special teams — C: The fake field goal Arkansas pulled off for a touchdown was not a good look for Alabama. In a closer game, it would have been a bigger issue. Will Reichard made two of his three field-goal attempts.
Coaching — B: Arkansas is a competitive team that has developed by leaps and bounds under coach Sam Pittman, going from pushover to tough opponent quickly. Alabama got the job done, but this was not one of the Tide’s sharper performances this year.
Overall — B: Not as smooth as fans probably would have liked, but Alabama’s offense did what it wanted against an Arkansas team that has had a good season and that was enough for a win. With Auburn next and then the SEC championship, all the games from here on are huge.
— Craig Thomas
