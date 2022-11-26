Last year's Iron Bowl featured plenty of drama. This year's, not so much. Alabama cruised to a 49-27 win over Auburn despite the Tigers' best efforts early in the game.
Now, the Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC) gets to relax next week. Auburn (5-7, 2-6) ran out of that Cadillac magic.
Here's a look at the win:
Offense — B: Bryce Young put his final impressions on NFL scouts in this one. He was as effective as ever, eclipsing 8,000 passing yards and 75 touchdown passes in his college career. If he sits out of the bowl game (he definitely should), a 343-yard, three touchdown performance against Auburn isn't a bad way to go out.
Defense — C: You couldn't ask for much better passing defense. The unit only gave up 77 yards through the air. On the ground, however, wasn't too pretty. Auburn rushed for 318 yards and had two 100-yard rushers.
Special teams — B: Will Reichard had a pretty relaxing day, making seven extra points. Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja'Corey Brooks both had a few nice kick returns, too.
Coaching — B: Winning a rivalry game isn't ever easy (just ask Clemson). Alabama did make it look that way a bit on Saturday, and it was while Auburn had been playing its best football of the year.
Overall — B: Alabama's regular season overall was a disappointment for its standards. But it should still play in a New Year's Six bowl game, despite which stars will end up sitting to prepare for the NFL.
— Hayden Flatt
