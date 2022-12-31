Sure, this year’s Sugar Bowl is not part of the College Football Playoff, but life will go on for Alabama.
Consolation prize, anyone?
The Crimson Tide capped its 2022 season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas on Saturday. Alabama finished 11-2.
Here's a look at win:
Offense — B: Alabama “fans” on Twitter were complaining — once again — about offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Crimson Tide finished with 496 yards and 45 points. Bryce Young threw for 300-plus yards and five scores. Not too shabby for a woeful offense, according to social media.
Defense — C+: The unit gave a performance that will suffice. Alabama did have a pair of picks and a handful of tackles for loss. Kansas State, however, still amassed 400 yards of offense, including almost 200 on the ground.
Special teams — C: Nothing really happened in this department. That’s never really a bad thing if you think about it.
Coaching — B: Nick Saban picked up his 100th win against AP top 25 teams. On to next season, it seems.
Overall — B: It was a decent way for the Crimson Tide to cap its season after failing to make the playoffs. This was the first time since 2008 Alabama won the Sugar Bowl when it was not part of the CFP. It had lost its last three.
— David Glovach
