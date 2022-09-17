Alabama looked more like itself this week against Louisiana-Monroe.
The Crimson Tide's 63-7 win over the Warhawks was an expected result, but perhaps it relaxed some people that were concerned after the one-point win over Texas.
Here's a look at the second-ranked Tide's win:
Offense — B-: Bryce Young only attempted 18 passes. Two of those resulted in interceptions. Jahmyr Gibbs, however, looks like he has settled in nicely to the Tide's offense. He is taking on a bigger role each week and even had a long kick return. Racking up 273 rushing yards isn't bad, either.
Defense — A: The defense has been the least of Alabama's worries so far this season. There isn't much the unit has done wrong so far. The Warhawks were held to under 100 passing yards and under 100 rushing yards. Even Will Anderson got an interception (and returned it for a TD) — his first as a member of the Tide.
Special teams — A+: Last week's hero, Will Reichard, was 8-for-8 on extra points. Kool-Aid McKinstry had 136 yards of punt returns. Brian Branch returned a punt for a touchdown. There was even a blocked punt for a touchdown. Need any more?
Coaching — A: This is not a game you have to do much preparing for as a coach. Nick Saban could have told his team to just go play and it would have created a similar result. Hopefully he's been preparing for Vanderbilt in advance, though.
Overall — B: Bryce Young's two interceptions are a bit of a concern, especially against Louisiana-Monroe. But, like against Texas, the defense continues to bail out most mistakes the offense makes. And the special teams unit looks to be a juggernaut.
— Hayden Flatt
