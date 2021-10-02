TUSCALOOSA — The report card Alabama receives doesn't just belong on the fridge. The top-ranked Crimson Tide might want to frame this one.
After all the talk that Lane Kiffin might be the one to snap the losing streak former Nick Saban assistants have against Saban, No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Offense — A-: Alabama ran straight at Ole Miss and seldom could be stopped. The Crimson Tide bullied the Rebels. A turnover keeps this from a solid A.
Defense — A-: Shutting down an offensive juggernaut like Ole Miss in the way the Crimson Tide did for much of the game is nothing short of impressive. Not perfect, but pretty stellar.
Special teams — B+: No major blemishes from special teams, but nothing remarkable either. Then again, Alabama didn't need anything remarkable on special teams the way the offense and defenses played.
Coaching — A: Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien called a great game, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding's defense didn't often get confused by Ole Miss' up-tempo speed or creative play calls. The coaching staff prepared the Crimson Tide well.
Overall — A-: Alabama didn't just sneak a win out against an undefeated SEC foe. The Crimson Tide frequently imposed its will on Ole Miss on both sides of the ball.
— Nick Kelly
