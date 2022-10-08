This was not Alabama's most impressive performance. The Tide's 24-20 win uncovered some weaknesses more than solidified strengths.
But the Tide survived and advanced, and it makes for a showdown in Knoxville next week.
Here's a look at Alabama's win:
Offense — C: O Bryce Young, where art thou? Jalen Milroe, despite three touchdown passes, looked a bit uncomfortable in the pocket. He had multiple fumbles and threw an interception when Texas A&M applied pressure. Luckily, the run game carried. Jahmyr Gibbs averaged nearly 8 yards per carry.
Defense — C: The Aggies had relatively no success running the football, but Alabama's defensive backs got beat over the top and underneath at times. Still, the unit got a stop when it needed to most.
Special teams — D: Just when you start to think Will Reichard is the kicking hero Alabama has always longed for, he misses two field goals that would have put the game out of reach.
Coaching — C: The playbook is much more closed without Bryce Young in the backfield. But enough adjustments were made, and the defense stepped up when it had to. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher had a nice handshake after as well.
Overall — C: A win is a win, but we've said that multiple times this season now. That wasn't how Alabama expects to play, especially at home. Emotions were understandably high, but the Tide will have to be better if it wants to win in Neyland Stadium next week.
— Hayden Flatt
Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20
Texas A&M;0;14;3;3;—;20
Alabama;0;17;7;0;—;24
Second quarter
UA—Latu 10 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 11:39.
A&M—Muhammad 5 pass from King (Bond kick), 6:33.
UA—Burton 35 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 5:33.
A&M—Green 3 run from King (Bond kick), 2:12.
UA—FG Reichard 50, 0:12.
Third quarter
UA—Brooks 29 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 13:03.
A&M—FG Bond 41, 5:19.
Fourth quarter
A&M—FG Bond 46, 3:32.
;A&M;UA
First downs;18;24
Rushes-yards;25-70;51-288
Passing;253;111
Comp-Att-Int;25-47-1;12-19-1
Return Yards;55;38
Punts-Avg.;7-41.6;4-41.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-3
Penalties-Yards;8-59;6-73
Time of Possession;30:04;29:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Texas A&M, Achane 16-62, King 8-10, team 1-(minus 2). Alabama, Gibbs 21-154, Milroe 17-83, McClellan 10-32, R. Williams 3-19.
PASSING—Texas A&M, King 25-46-1-253, team 0-1-0-0. Alabama, Milroe 12-19-1-111.
RECEIVING—Texas A&M, Stewart 8-106, Muhammad 6-64, Achane 4-5, Marshall 3-40, Green 2-8, Lane 1-25, Preston 1-5. Alabama, Burton 3-48, Gibbs 3-13, Brooks 2-44, Prentice 2-1, Latu 1-10, Holden 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 47, Reichard 35.
