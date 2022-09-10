It appears Alabama will retain its No. 1 ranking for at least one more week.
The good news for the Crimson Tide? After managing to survive a scare from Texas in Saturday’s 20-19 win, Alabama will have a couple easier games coming up. That might be something fans welcome.
Here's a look at the Tide’s win:
Offense — C: It was not the prettiest showing from quarterback Bryce Young and the offense. At one point, Alabama had six straight drives that ended in punts. But when it mattered, Young and the offense drove 58 yards down the field with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal.
Defense — B: The defense is one of the two reasons the Tide came out with the win. Alabama held the Longhorns to single-digit scoring in every quarter, allowed just a single touchdown and kept Texas to fewer than 100 yards rushing. Oh … and Will Anderson got his first sack of the season that forced the Longhorns to settle for a 49-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
Special teams — A-: The kicker will be allowed back on campus. Will Reichard made a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and his 32-yarder with 10 seconds left sealed the win for the Tide.
Coaching — B: Nick Saban is now 26-2 against his former assistants. He’ll certainly stew about the offense’s consistency. Actually, he’ll probably find something wrong with the defense and special teams, as well.
Overall — B-: It wasn’t the blowout some people were expecting, but a win is a win. Alabama is now 2-7-1 all-time against Texas. The other win? The 2009 national title game.
— David Glovach
