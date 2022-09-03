Alabama’s win streak in home openers is now at 21.
But let’s be honest. Was there ever really much doubt when Utah State was announced on this season’s schedule? Not really. Saturday’s 55-0 win proved as much.
Ahhh … money games.
Here's a look at the Tide’s win:
Offense — B+: Sure Bryce Young threw for five touchdown and ran for 100 yards, but 10 incompletions against Utah State? Gotta be better going forward. Good thing Alabama plays Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt this month to iron some things out.
Defense — B: The Tide didn’t give up any points and gave up fewer than 150 total yards against an Aggies team that did win the Mountain West last season. The no sacks and four tackles for loss have to be disappointing, though.
Special teams — A-: Nothing to really complain about here. Will Reichard hit both field goals and seven extra points, while James Burnip had a 51-yard punt. Perhaps the return game could get in on the action.
Coaching — B: Alabama remains unbeaten in season openers during Nick Saban’s tenure. But can there really be a lot to learn from playing Utah State? No, not really. The game pretty much went as expected as far as money games are concerned.
Overall — B+: Coming off a “rebuilding year,” the season opener went fairly decently for the Crimson Tide. But there will probably be something for Saban to stew over between now and next week.
— David Glovach
