Alabama was lucky enough to get its feet wet in SEC play this year by opening against Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's 55-3 win on Saturday went a tad smoother than Auburn's did earlier in the day.
It wasn't much of a test, but Alabama still cruised at home.
Here's a look at the win:
Offense — A: How many games now has Bryce Young been able to check out early? The offense got going from the first possession, and Young looked as comfortable as ever with 385 yards and four touchdowns.
Defense — B: Vanderbilt's offense was looking scary when it scored that field goal in the first quarter. It turns out, it isn't all that scary. The Tide allowed next to nothing beyond that — 129 total yards and just 14 rushing yards — but didn't record a turnover.
Special teams — A: Will Reichard continued his flawless season. He thumped two more field goals and six more extra points through the uprights. Even James Burnip, though he might not have been expecting to get on the field, punted twice with a 43.5-yard average.
Coaching — A: The offense looked the most composed it has all season. The defense was suffocating per usual. Nick Saban shouldn't have many complaints, but he will find a couple.
Overall — A: This wasn't really a game to worry about for Alabama. With Georgia struggling a bit against Kent State, the Tide could slide back up to No. 1. The SEC schedule becomes much more SEC-like with Arkansas and Texas A&M on the horizon.
— Hayden Flatt
