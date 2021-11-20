A week after falling apart in shocking fashion against Mississippi State, Auburn squandered another early lead Saturday at South Carolina. Grades for the Tigers' 21-17 loss are as follows.
Offense — D: TJ Finley completed just over half his passes for 188 yards, and Tank Bigsby ran for 164 yards and a score. But for the second week in a row, the Tigers labored after a fast start. Getting only three points after the first quarter is unacceptable.
Defense — C+: South Carolina compiled 306 total yards, which isn’t too many, and Auburn’s Donovan Kaufman intercepted a pass. Still, the Gamecocks haven’t scored more than 28 against an FBS opponent except Florida, and that probably says more about Florida.
Special teams — C: Anders’ Carlson’s absence has already become noticeable. Ben Patton made a 37-yard field goal but missed a 25-yarder wide right. He needs to make that, and though Auburn should have had a touchdown on that possession, he needed to get Auburn some points.
Coaching — D-: Auburn is probably not good enough to expect to go on the road – even against an average team like South Carolina – and cruise, especially with Bo Nix unable to play. But there’s no excuse for the Tigers to fall flat after a strong start after they were burned by the same thing last week.
Overall — D-: This is not the response Auburn was looking for after the meltdown against Mississippi State. A loss to South Carolina is disappointing enough, but it’s especially embarrassing given the 14-0 lead. With Alabama and a bowl game coming up, a losing record seems plausible.
— Craig Thomas
