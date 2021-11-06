COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Auburn's defense marched into Kyle Field and picked up where it left off in the second half against Ole Miss.
The offense picked up where it left off, too.
The second half of that win over Ole Miss ended in a 3-3 score. So did the first half of Auburn's 20-3 loss at Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday. But Auburn (6-3, 3-2) never figured out how to score in what seemed like an old-fashioned slugfest before turning into a complete second-half flop.
Offense — F: One of the keys was avoiding turnovers against a Texas A&M defense that had forced one in all but one game. But even before Bo Nix's fourth-quarter fumble that the Aggies returned for a dagger touchdown, Saturday's game was a complete offensive failure, ending with seven punts including four three-and-outs, plus a turnover on downs. Auburn's offensive line took its biggest step forward a week ago then regressed in Texas.
Defense — A: Derek Mason's defense played the elusive complete game that players have been imploring themselves to do for weeks. The Aggies didn't score a touchdown on offense. Auburn was at its best on third down and in the red zone. Just when the Tigers finally looked worn out against the run, Donovan Kaufman forced a fumble and Roger McCreary recovered.
Special teams — D: Ladarius Tennison hammered a Texas A&M player on a fair catch, adding to Auburn's recent penalty issue on special teams. More alarmingly, preseason All-American Anders Carlson missed his fifth field goal of the season on one of the few occasions when the offense showed life.
Coaching — C: Mason is rolling, but Mike Bobo's offense seemed stale and out of ideas by the fourth quarter.
Overall — C-: Expectations reached a season high before this matchup, but Auburn was humbled in a tough road game. The SEC West crown isn't out of the realm of possibility, but Auburn no longer controls its own destiny. The Tigers must win out and rely on a Texas A&M loss.
— Bennett Durando
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.