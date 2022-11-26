Make it a third straight Iron Bowl loss for Auburn.
But then again, Saturday’s 49-27 loss to Alabama wasn’t all that unexpected. It pretty much kept pace with how the majority of the year went on The Plains for the Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC).
Here’s a look at the loss:
Offense — D: If only giving an I for incomplete could be possible. A passing game anyone? Despite having a pair of 100-yard rushers, Auburn threw for fewer than 100 yards. That works if you’re Navy.
Defense — F: Giving up 35 points before halftime can make things a little difficult. Perhaps it’s best if Bryce Young declares for the draft after this season.
Special teams — C: Not much to report here. Alex McPherson made a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, so that’s nice.
Coaching — C: What can you really say? Carnell “Cadillac” Williams certainly didn’t have many things going in his favor when he took over as the interim. It will be interesting to see if he remains on staff going forward.
Overall — D: No bowl game for the first time since 2012. A new head coach set to take over. Well, there’s always next year Auburn.
— David Glovach
