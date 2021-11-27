Auburn looked on its way to a season-defining win, but it turned into the most regrettable loss of the season. Grading the Tigers' 24-22 overtime loss at Jordan-Hare:
Offense — D-: If all you saw were the yardage, you’d assume Auburn got drilled. T.J. Finley threw for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Auburn grossed 65 rushing yards, but with sack yardage factored in it was reduced to 22. It looked like it would be enough for a while, but in the end it wasn’t.
Defense — A-: On the whole, extraordinary. Auburn stayed in this game because of the defense. The linemen and linebackers overwhelmed Alabama’s offensive line, and the coverage was also solid. Auburn would have a better record if its defense had performed this well all year. But Alabama’s 97-yard drive to tie the game changed everything and gave the Tide the chance it needed.
Special teams — A: Auburn had the advantage in this category. Auburn’s last punt put Alabama in terrible position to try a late rally, pinning the Tide near its own goal line, but Alabama pulled it off anyway. Backup kicker Ben Patton came through with a massive 49-yard field goal in overtime.
Coaching — C: It’s tough to grade this. For most of the day, Auburn looked sharper and more prepared, and the Auburn defensive coaches deserve credit for an excellent plan. But conservative play calling on Auburn’s final drive of regulation gave Alabama one more chance for a game-tying drive, and it cost the Tigers.
Overall — C-: Auburn appeared poised to notch its highlight win of the season, but the Tigers squandered the excellent work their defense did most of the afternoon with too many missed opportunities on offense and then a few bad moments late. Auburn played closer to its potential Saturday than Alabama did but still left with a lot of regret.
— Craig Thomas
