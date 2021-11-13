Auburn reaching the SEC championship game was a plausible if not necessarily likely outcome entering Saturday's game. But after a second-half debacle led to a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, the Tigers have more pressing issues.
Offense — C-: Bo Nix threw for 377 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but after a solid first half, the offense was inept for most of the second. The 106 rushing yards on 27 carries is bad enough, but then consider what it was outside of Ja’Varrius Johnson’s 57-yard touchdown. TJ Finley lost a fumble at a bad time.
Defense — D-: Will Rogers is a good quarterback, but he had the game of his life and Auburn must acknowledge some responsibility for that. He completed 24 of 26 passes for five touchdowns in the second half, a figure even the most pessimistic Auburn fans probably couldn’t have imagined. A jarring reality: MSU’s touchdowns late in the game seemed inevitable.
Special teams — C-: Anders Carlson missed a field goal and had another blocked. While those two things alone did not account for the full difference in this game, they didn’t help.
Coaching — F: Yikes. As a competent but not outstanding Mississippi State team furiously rallied through the second half, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and his staff had no answers. Going for it on fourth down late in the game not only didn’t work but didn’t make much sense. Harsin and his staff will face withering criticism regarding Auburn’s inability to respond to a challenge.
Overall — D-: Bad day on the Plains. That Auburn lost by nine points to an unranked team would be disappointing under any circumstances. But the way it happened, with the Tigers allowing 40 straight points, was hard to believe. The best Auburn can hope for is for players and coaches to learn from this embarrassing experience and be better for it later.
— Craig Thomas
