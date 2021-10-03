It was a hold-your-breath situation for much of the night for Auburn fans, but a team in serious need of a boost after a concerning struggle last week got its first win in Baton Rouge in 22 years.
The SEC West standings look a lot better if you're an Auburn fan.
Here's how each Auburn unit grades out from the LSU game.
Offense – B: Bo Nix rebounded from his benching and showed his athletic ability to preserve several plays —most notably the fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm — and Jarquez Hunter’s big run late was huge.
Defense – B: Max Johnson threw for over 300 yards, but Auburn totally shut down the LSU run game, played solid throughout the night and Bydarrius Knighten got a huge interception to seal a win.
Special teams – C-: Anders Carlson hit a 49-yarder, but it wasn’t his best night. The misses from hurt in a fairly low-scoring game, especially when Cade York made four field goals.
Coaching – B: It was an awkward week for Auburn. Bryan Harsin fired the wide receivers coach, and the quarterback situation was unsettled. But Auburn played far better than it did in last week’s concerning performance against Georgia State.
Overall – B+: This might not be a vintage LSU squad, but Auburn closed a tough week by entering a hostile environment, playing well enough to stay in the game and pulling off a critical SEC West victory. Tiger Stadium hasn’t been friendly to the blue and orange Tigers, but they got their first win there since 1999.
— Craig Thomas
