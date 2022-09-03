After a turbulent offseason, it seemed only appropriate Auburn would have a season opener that had its own quirks.
But the Tigers did their best to overcome Mother Nature in a 42-16 win over Mercer on Saturday. Still, with Auburn, you know it’s never going to be a boring season.
Here's a look at the win:
Offense — B-: Only 42 points? Alabama managed to score 48 against Mercer last season. Two interceptions from T.J. Finley weren’t great. Perhaps a quarterback controversy going forward? The good news? Bo Nix threw a couple of picks, too.
Defense — C: Hey, Alabama only gave up 14 points to the Bears in 2021. So, that might be something else that needs to be adjusted a bit. And the nearly 300 yards of total offense from Mercer? Not something you’d really like to see.
Special teams — B: Just because nothing really happened with the Tigers special teams unit. They didn’t try a field goal and only punted once. Oscar Chapman kicked it 29 yards. Make of that what you will.
Coaching — B+: Auburn had a weather delay and still managed to come back out and win the game. Can’t complain about that. Bryan Harsin is now 9-1 in his 10 season openers.
Overall — B-: A win is a win, even if it involved a long weather delay and Mercer scoring 16 points. The good thing is Auburn is playing its next four games at home, although the games won’t be as easy.
— David Glovach
