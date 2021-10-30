Auburn followed up its win over a top 20 Arkansas team by beating No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 on Saturday, which is arguably its most impressive victory of the season.
Here's how the Tigers took control at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Offense — A-: Ole Miss doesn’t strike fear into teams defensively the way it does offensively, but Bo Nix was efficient and Tank Bigsby averaged six yards per carry. The biggest negative here was the two lost fumbles, but Auburn was effective enough throughout the game to accomplish what it needed.
Defense — A-: Say what you will about Ole Miss racking up more than 450 yards or Lane Kiffin choosing to go for it on a couple late fourth downs instead of kicking field goals. For Auburn to hold this fast-paced, talented Ole Miss team to three second-half points is a significant accomplishment. That will not happen to the Rebels often this year.
Special teams — B+: Anders Carlson was 1-for-2 on field goal tries, but the miss was from 43 yards out so that’s a little more understandable. Oscar Chapman averaged 56 yards on his three punts. Nehemiah Pritchett averaged 27 yards per kick return.
Coaching — A: Auburn recognized it was getting good work from Bigsby and the offensive line and took advantage, giving Bigsby 23 carries. And on a night when a couple of Kiffin’s decisions were bound to be second-guessed, the same isn’t true for Bryan Harsin.
Overall — A: This was Auburn’s fourth consecutive challenge, and the Tigers came out of the stretch 3-1. Ole Miss had not lost to anyone except Alabama, but the Tigers were in control throughout the night.
— Craig Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.