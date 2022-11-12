Well, well, well. Auburn’s bid to become bowl eligible is still alive. Who would have thought?
But that’s the case after the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 on Saturday. Now, Auburn (4-6) only needs to beat Western Kentucky and Alabama. That, however, can wait for another day.
Here’s a look at the win:
Offense — C-: Not much for Auburn to brag when it only scored 13 points and it turned the ball over three times. Good thing Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby were both able to help raise this grade up. Both rushed for more than 120 yards.
Defense — A: Holding a team to 10 points, even if that opponent is as bad as Texas A&M, should count for something.
Special teams — B: The Tigers made 2 of 3 field goals with the miss a 54-yarder. They also had five punts that averaged a little more than 44 yards, including three that were downed inside the 20. No complaints, really.
Coaching — B+: Giving the ball to Bigsby? That alone makes the coaching look smarter. Funny how that works.
Overall — C: Is beating Texas A&M really that impressive? The Aggies are 3-7. But then again, any win for Auburn probably is notable.
— David Glovach
