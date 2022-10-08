KENNESAW, Ga. — North Alabama was hoping the start of ASUN play would act as the start of a new season after some ugly non-conference games.
The problem was, it didn’t start pretty and didn’t end pretty in the Lions’ 40-34 in double overtime loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday coming out of their bye week. UNA (1-4, 0-1) has now lost 21 of its last 26 games against FCS opponents. Yes, you read that correctly.
Here's a look at the loss:
Offense — B-: The three turnovers — two interceptions and a lost fumble from quarterback Noah Walters — was a detriment. The offense also couldn’t take advantage of any of the short field positions it was given by the defense. But (stress on the but), it did come through twice in the fourth quarter and again in overtime. There is still a lot of room to grow.
Defense — C: The unit didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher to a triple-option team. It also forced two second-half fumbles from Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd. UNA’s defense now has 10 on the season. Unfortunately, the Lions allowed the Owls to drive down the field late in the fourth quarter that resulted in a game-tying field goal and a game-tying touchdown.
Special teams — A: Overall, not a bad day from this group. Kam’Ron Green blocked a Kennesaw State field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the first half, while Sam Contorno connected on his only two field goal attempts of the year. He made kicks of 26 and 38 yards.
Coaching — B: UNA struggled to execute or at least find a way to look comfortable for most of the game, but the Lions capitalized when it mattered.
Overall — B-: Perhaps this game can give UNA some momentum heading into the rest of its ASUN schedule. Time will tell.
— David Glovach
