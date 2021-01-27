WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden had been on the job for not quite 28 hours when Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, announced in a video clip from the Capitol basement, sans mask, that she had “just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden.”
She filed these articles “on” him based on things he allegedly did years before becoming president, because his very “residing in the White House is a threat to national security.”
Republicans love to say that Democrats were out to get Donald Trump from the start because one of their members, Rep. Al Green, D-Tex., first filed impeachment articles 11 months after Trump took office. Now we have H. Res. 57, “Impeaching Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States, for abuse of power …” — filed on Biden’s first full day in office.
Such zany behavior is to be expected of a person who wore a face mask proclaiming she was being “censored” even as she delivered a nationally televised speech on the House floor during Trump’s impeachment. Four days later, she was temporarily suspended from Twitter for repeatedly claiming that Georgia’s election results (the same ones that made her a member of Congress) were stolen. Fresh from her Twitter suspension, she declared Biden to be the president of “Communist China.”
Recent days also brought news that she had called the school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut, “false flag” operations. The honorable gentlelady from Georgia has also suggested that the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan in 1981 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were staged, and she has disparaged Blacks, Muslims and Jews.
Cult of Trump lives on
Trump is gone. The cult of Trump lives on.
Greene is more flamboyant than most, but her views aren’t out of line with the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn the election results because of a false conspiracy theory. Biden talks about unifying, but how can he work with an opposition that behaves more like a cult than a caucus?
Fox News spent a chunk of Biden’s inaugural week perpetrating the fabrication that the left is proposing “reeducation camps” to “reprogram” Trump supporters. “Are they going to set up a concentration camp like that for the Uighur Muslims in communist China to make sure everyone gets reeducated and deprogrammed?” asked Fox News host Dagen McDowell.
This “reeducation camp” falsehood was apparently based on offhand remarks by journalists Katie Couric on Bill Maher’s show and by The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson on MSNBC about Trump supporters being part of a “cult.” Fox News’ Howard Kurtz demanded to know: “How many people are in this cult?” Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said he wished “these leftist loons” would “take their boot off my neck.”
Fox News’ umbrage was rich coming from the entity that persuaded millions to take nonsense conspiracy theories as fact. As Ben Smith reported in the New York Times, Fox News agreed to pay millions of dollars to the family of slain Democratic staffer Seth Rich to compensate them for false conspiracy claims made by Sean Hannity et alia. Fox News insisted the settlement be kept secret until after the election — protecting the cult leader.
— Twitter, @Milbank.
