Bryan Moore’s first experience in a Hartselle vs. Austin football game wasn’t good.
A year ago in his first game as Hartselle head coach, his Tigers took it on the chin vs. Austin to the tune of 31-7.
The result was not really surprising. COVID had canceled spring practice and most of summer workouts for the Tigers. The matchup with a veteran Austin team was not pretty.
Hartselle came ready for Austin on Friday night. The Tigers dominated the Black Bears, 29-0, in front of a packed Austin Stadium.
“What a difference a year makes,” Moore said. “So many of these kids played in that game last year, and they’ve come so far. They were prepared for tonight.”
There’s no doubt Hartselle quarterback JT Blackwood came to play. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 12-yard run for a touchdown.
“I’ve never played a game in front of such a big crowd,” Blackwood said. “I was confident tonight. I knew my line had my back, and we’ve got some really good receivers.”
The victory snaps Austin’s two-game winning streak over Hartselle. The last win for the Tigers came in 2018. Hartselle won 24-17 and won 10 more games before finishing 11-1 and advancing to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“That sounds pretty good to me,” Moore said. “Maybe we could go farther in the playoffs.”
Hartselle’s last shutout win over Austin was a 12-0 win in 1989. Don Woods was the Hartselle coach. Austin was coached by Dyer Carlisle.
“They just dominated us in all three phases of the game,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “We’re a young team. This was a big stage with bright lights for a lot of young players.”
It was evident Hartselle was ready to play right from the start. The Tigers took the opening kickoff and drove to the Austin 14 in 10 plays before being stopped on fourth down.
The Tigers’ second possession moved the ball from the Hartselle 45 to the Austin 9, where they settled for a 26-yard field goal by Cooper Long to go up 3-0.
Hartselle’s offense came alive in the second quarter. The Tigers scored on three straight possessions. The first came on a 13-yard run by Armadheo Dunigan. That came one play after Blackwood hit Izayah Fletcher on a 26-yard pass.
The second score came on a Blackwood 20-yard pass to a wide, wide open Dunigan in the left corner of the end zone. That made it 17-0.
The final touchdown of the half came with 01:3 seconds left when Blackwood ran it in from 12 yards out. There was some help from his teammates after he seemed to be almost stopped inside the 5.
“Colton Stinson (offensive lineman) deserves credit for that touchdown,” Blackwood said. “He got me in there.”
Hartselle’s final touchdown of the game came in the fourth quarter when Blackwood hit RJ Gray on a 34-yard completion.
Austin’s offense, which was held to four first downs in the first half, picked up 10 in the second half, but never really threatened to get the ball in the end zone.
The stage doesn’t get any smaller and the lights any dimmer for Austin next Friday when the Black Bears travel to Ogle Stadium to play Decatur. Austin has won six straight against the Red Raiders.
Austin beat Decatur 67-3 last year. The last meeting at Ogle in 2019 saw Austin winning 56-14.
Hartselle travels to Huntsville on Thursday to play Mae Jemison at Louis Crews Stadium at Alabama A&M.
