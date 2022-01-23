FLORENCE — Helen Canerday Parker, of Florence, was peacefully called to her heavenly home on January 18, 2022 at the age of 94.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Meadows and Martha Johns Canerday; beloved husband of 59 years, John Horace Parker; infant daughter, Carolyne (1947); infant son, Darwin Lee (1954); sister, Francis Fowler (Russell C.); and brother, Samuel Canerday (Mildred).
Helen was born on July 10, 1927 in Lauderdale County to Lee Meadows Canerday and Martha Johns Canerday. At age 16, while a student at Lexington High School, she began working in town as a clerk on Saturdays and holidays. She graduated in 1946 and shortly after married John Horace Parker. She later worked at the Sweetwater Knitting Mill as an inspector and at Lawson CPA firm before retiring as a bookkeeper for International Bible College (now Heritage Christian University). Helen had a strong work ethic and instilled strong family values.
She had a way of making all that knew her feel better. She was very talented and as a high school student used her natural talent of tap dancing to perform for the PTA. She was a self-taught seamstress and an exceptional cook. She enjoyed doing things for those less fortunate. Trained in God’s word in early childhood and devoted to God, she remained faithful to Him all throughout her life. She was a member of the Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. Her goal in life was to be a good Christian example to her family whom she cherished. Helen lives today in the kindness she showed, her loving heart, her sweet smile, and the comfort she shared.
She will be remembered as a beautiful southern lady with a heart of gold, devout belief in God, a loving, joyful, and forgiving spirit, elegant grace, and a genuine love for people. She was like the oak tree with long branches and deep roots, and her legacy lives on.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Parker Wilkins (Terry); two grandchildren, Scarlett Wilkins Thompson (John) and Heather-Lauren Wilkins; three great-grandchildren, Bonnie Elizabeth Thompson, John-Parker Aldridge, and Ava Claire Thompson; nieces, Charlotte Haygood (Ron), Mary Nell Parsons (David), and Martha Hill (Larry); nephews, Don Canerday (Norma), and Charles Fowler (Kathy).
There was a private family graveside service held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Miles Stutts, close family friend, officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Terry Wilkins, John Thompson, Don Canerday, Charles Fowler, Ron Haygood, David Parsons, Larry Hill, Scott Holley, Stephen Lewis, Gary Wylie, Russell Fowler, Christopher Fowler, and John-Parker Aldridge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mars Hill Bible School Music Department.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.
