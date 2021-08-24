FLORENCE — Micah Bland has an infectious personality. The North Alabama defensive tackle can usually be found smiling, laughing or talking.
Most times, it’s a combination of the three.
“I’ve always been a people person,” Bland said one day after practice. “So it’s easy for me to get to know new teammates or whoever.”
That’s certainly served Bland well.
Entering his junior season — and fourth in college football with the extra COVID year — he’s now working with his third head coach, coordinator and position coach. There have been position changes. UNA will be his second team after transferring from Louisville in the spring.
It’s been a lot of change, especially for a player who has constantly been trying to prove he belongs in the starting lineup instead of being an occasional rotation player.
“Honestly, it’s the fact that they believed in me off the top,” Bland said of his decision to come to UNA. “(Defensive line) coach (Cordell) Upshaw was talking to me, he was the first coach to call me when I entered the (transfer) portal, and the way he was talking, he was like, ‘We like your film. I can tell you’re a dog and when we get you in here, you’re going to do good.’
“… I truly needed that. I needed someone to believe in me. So that’s why I came here.”
Bland’s tenure at Louisville began on the offensive line. He didn’t see any game action in 2018, his freshman year. But before the season was over, the Cardinals fired coach Bobby Petrino after a 2-8 start that included a seven-game losing streak and reports the players were disinterested.
Scott Satterfield came in and moved Bland to defense. He played sparingly over the next two years — six games in 2019 and four games last season — and recorded just one combined tackle.
It was time for another change.
“Scheme-wise, it’s been really good because this defense (at UNA) is what I really am meant for,” Bland said. “I’m really meant for some shade nose (tackle), hit somebody, get off and hit somebody. That’s pretty much what I am built for, defensive line-wise.”
As Bland mentioned, the Lions coaching staff liked what it saw on tape when the defensive tackle did play.
He also had the size UNA was looking for. The Lions lost defensive ends Brodric Martin and Dakari Bickham and defensive tackles Jbril Glaze and Mike Boykin from last season. Bland is listed at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds.
The Lions also brought in defensive end Bruce Morais (Boston College) and Obinna Nwankwo (Florida Atlantic) to pair with defensive ends Wallace Cowins Jr., who is coming off a torn ACL, and Terrell Townsend.
“(Bland has) had a really good camp,” defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell said. “We’re excited about Micah. He’s come in and fit in with that defensive line room and done an outstanding job.”
The hope is, Bland can translate that to the season. UNA recorded just two sacks in its four games in 2020 — both by players no longer on the team.
And Bland isn’t shy about what his goals are. He believes UNA can register between 35 to 40 sacks this season. He wouldn’t mind, and believes he can get, around 50 tackles, six sacks and at least 10 tackles for loss himself. The defense, he said, can be that good.
Count Upshaw in that group.
“I’ve been pleased,” Upshaw said. “I have high expectations this season.”
So too, does Bland.
“I really believe we can do some great things,” he said with a smile. “We’ve got some dogs.”
